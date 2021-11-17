A woman's party trick resulted in her breaking her leg and undergoing surgery after going horribly wrong.

Camilla Walderhaug from Bergen, Norway attempts to backwards roll off her friend's back.

The woman is seen hitting the floor and instantly screaming "ouch".

Photos taken moments after capture her strapped to an ambulance stretcher and a bulge rising out of her leg

"My friend and I wanted to do party tricks, which didn't go so well. I broke two bones in my leg and had to go to surgery," Camilla added.

"Well, life is like a party, now isn't it?"

