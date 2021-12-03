TikTok hack that will help your perfume last longer

TikTok users have been sharing a hack that will help your perfume last longer.

The latest clever Gen Z trend suggests moisturising and applying vaseline over your pulse points before spraying the scent, because hydrated skin holds fragrances better.

Beauty experts also back up the idea of vaseline helping, with the founder of Amethyst Skincare, Nicole Simpson, confirming it is used as the base of many perfumes.

She explains that the richness of the petroleum jelly acts like a “sticker” to help make the scent last stronger.

