A new study has shown that pet dogs can save lives by predicting epileptic seizures.

The research was based on pet dogs with no prior training.

Dogs are able to successfully detect a specific smell that is associated with epileptic seizures, a new study by Queen’s University in Belfast, has found.

The study analysed the reactions of several dogs to various odours and monitored their behaviour.

All 19 dogs displayed behavioural changes when confronted with seizure-associated odours.

“The results have shown pet dogs to be a reliable source to detect an on-set seizure," Dr. Neil Powell said.