Phil Spencer has issued a message to his fans after returning to work following the death of his parents.

The Location, Location, Location presenter appeared in a video on Instagram with his co-star Kirstie Allsopp following his announcement that his parents, Anne and David, had died on their Kent farm after their car veered off a bridge and into a river on 18 August.

In a video message with Allsopp, Spencer said he appreciated “people’s lovely comments.”

“He’s English and he is a man and he has just done really really well... thank you, you’ve all been so kind,” Allsopp added.