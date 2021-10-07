A gorilla who went viral after photobombing a selfie in 2019 has died in the arms of the ranger who first rescued her.

The Virunga National Park confirmed in a heartbreaking social media post that Ndakasi passed away on 26 September after a prolonged illness, aged 14.

Long-term caretaker Andre Bauma, the ranger in the famous selfie, was photographed comforting the gorilla in her final moments.

"I am proud to have called Ndakasi my friend. I loved her like a child and her cheerful personality brought a smile to my face every time I interacted with her," Bauma said.