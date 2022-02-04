Here are the pigs who carry human hearts for transplants

Science continues to impress us on the daily, and this video shows exactly how incredible it can be.

These pigs might look like your average one, but they are in fact genetically bread so that they’re carrying hearts ready for human transplants.

Ludwig-Maximilliams University in Munich, Germany is behind the incredible new development.

They’ve specifically chosen New Zealand pigs for the breeding due to their smaller size, which in turn makes them more compatibale for humans to recieve the transplants.

