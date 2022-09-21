New Forest pigs feast on acorns during pannage season

Hundreds of domestic pigs have been unleashed in the New Forest as part of a centuries-old tradition.

Up to 600 of the animals roam through the forest to feast on fallen acorns and other nuts.

The tradition dates back to the time of William the Conqueror, who founded the forest in 1079.

Pigs are sent into the woodland to eat the nuts, which are poisonous to animals such as horses and ponies which graze in the forest.

