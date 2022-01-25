Mother called ‘stupid b*******’ by pizza delivery driver after falling asleep

An irate delivery driver has been sacked after branding a drunk mum a “b*d stupid motherf****r” in a voicemail.

Emily Ross discovered an angry voicemail berating her for not answering the door after falling asleep after ordering a pizza and a kebab from Pasha Pizza in Sunderland.

“This is Pasha Pizza. You’re not answering your f*g motherf*g phone,” the driver says.

“Do not call my shop any more b*d stupid f****r.”

A Pasha Pizza spokesperson said: “We are aware of the presence of the voicemail online, unfortunately, this was our driver and he has since been fired.”

