Staff at a pizza restaurant in Oldham were shocked to find a customer had left behind a full set of teeth after a night out.

Owner Emma Whelan had arrived home after closing the business on 19 March, when one of her supervisors sent a picture of the dentures he had found during the evening clean-up.

In an attempt to return them to the rightful owner, the teeth were bagged up and a picture was posted on social media asking who they belonged to.

The Manchester Evening News reports that no one has claimed them yet.

