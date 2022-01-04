Giant man too tall for plane seat upgraded to first-class

A very tall man was upgraded to first-class because he couldn't fit in a standard airplane seat - despite booking on an exit row.

29-year-old Beau Brown stands at a whopping 7ft 1ins.

On a recent short-haul flight to North Carolina from Georgia, Beau had specifically booked his seat on an exit row so he would have more room to stretch out his legs.

However, Mr Brown was forced to switch planes after being unable to fit into his seat.

After measuring too big for those seats, he was, instead, bumped up to first class.

