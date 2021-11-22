A savvy DIY mum has revealed how she transformed her kids’ old playhouse into an incredible gingerbread grotto for £50.

Stevie Gadsby teamed up with her husband Benjamin to give the neglected toy a festive makeover and turn it into a home decoration.

She first spray-painted the plastic white, then fished out balls from their ball pit and cut them in half to look like gum drops.

After gluing those to the roof, she created a snowy effect by spraying on expanding foam.

The kids are now banned from playing inside.

