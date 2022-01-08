Sony has confirmed its second-generation virtual reality headset, compatible with the PS5, named PlayStation VR2.

CEO Jim Ryan unveiled the name with the announcement of the VR game Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

While gamers are yet to see the headset, a number of exciting features, including eye-tracking and foveated rendering, have been announced.

The headset also comes with 4K HDR resolution, a six-axis motion sensing system, four cameras and a built-in microphone.

Sony are yet to announce a release date for the next generation of VR.

