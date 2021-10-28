Some amazing footage of the moment a plumber from Essex was told he had won £300,000 has been released by the National Lottery .

Sean Irwin, 36, was clearly ecstatic with the news – and now says he wants to use some of the money to retrain as a videographer after losing his dad to cancer this year.

Irwin bought the National Lottery Ruby Doubler scratchcard with the £3 in change he had after buying bottles of water for himself and his workmate.