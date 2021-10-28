Independent TV

Showing now | Lifestyle

Amazing moment plumber told he's won £300k on scratchcard

00:44

Cal Byrne | 1635443100

Amazing moment plumber told he's won £300k on scratchcard

Some amazing footage of the moment a plumber from Essex was told he had won £300,000 has been released by the National Lottery.

Sean Irwin, 36, was clearly ecstatic with the news – and now says he wants to use some of the money to retrain as a videographer after losing his dad to cancer this year.

Irwin bought the National Lottery Ruby Doubler scratchcard with the £3 in change he had after buying bottles of water for himself and his workmate.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

Up next

01:00

Sir David Amess' bulldog Vivienne wins Westminster Dog of the Year

01:16

Alice Evans accuses estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd of having three-year affair

00:21

Bear brazenly walks around California neighbourhood putting school on lockdown

01:21

Zoo uses ‘poo power’ to heat buildings in world-first initiative

Editor's Picks

00:25

Insulate Britain protesters covered in blue ink after furious driver lashes out

08:31

The key announcements from Rishi Sunak’s budget

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

00:36

Brutal crash as fan runs into cyclist during race in Spain

More Editor's Picks

01:49

Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou is a 'comedy superstar'

00:56

TalkRadio host Mike Graham claims ‘concrete grows’ after Insulate Britain controversy

00:49

Terrifying moment swimmer is chased and bitten by an alligator

00:52

Rishi Sunak refuses to answer question on if he pays enough national insurance

More Editor's Picks

00:13

Gorilla shows off his incredible 'breakdancing' moves

00:57

Radio host stuns Insulate Britain activist by suggesting ‘you can grow concrete'

02:12

Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer is 'instantly forgettable'

00:23

Spider that looks like Elton John appears to play imaginary piano

More Editor's Picks

00:22

Animal Rebellion protesters scale Home Office and Defra building in London

01:39

Insulate Britain protester arrested after angry clash with commuters

02:33

American Horror Story: Double Feature is 'a real return to form'

01:06

Tipping Point contestant confuses poet Homer with Simpsons character

More Editor's Picks

01:04

Candlelit vigil held for Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer fatally shot on Rust set

00:59

Richard Madeley asks Keir Starmer if Angela Rayner is still his ‘best girl’ on GMB

00:47

Dozens of sharks erupt in feeding frenzy at popular surf spot

02:31

You has kept 'so fresh' as it reaches its third season

More Editor's Picks

00:18

Paul Scholes appears to chew 20-year-old daughter’s toenails

02:30

Succession's 'writing is some of the best on TV at the minute'

00:59

South Korea’s street lights up as road safety for pedestrians that stare at their phones while crossing

01:30

Vikings settled in North America almost 500 years before Christopher Columbus, new research shows

More Editor's Picks

00:25

10ft-long snake lifted out of Dominican rainforest by crane

00:22

Car 'swallowed' by water hole after mains pipe raptures

00:16

Alec Baldwin shooting: Halyna Hutchin posted IG video from set two days before death

12:42

Succession, You and American Horror Story | Binge or Bin episode 13

More Editor's Picks

00:23

Melbourne erupts in cheers as world's longest Covid lockdown ends

01:34

La Palma volcano: River of molten rock streams towards coastal town

01:27

Biden proposes ‘fundamental’ changes to controversial Senate filibuster

00:23

FBI confirms remains found are those of Brian Laundrie

More Editor's Picks

00:46

Queen spends night in hospital after cancelling Northern Ireland trip

00:22

Jacinda Ardern stays calm as earthquake rattles New Zealand during news conference

00:39

Bristol lorry crash: HGV truck plunges into river

01:25

Anti-vaxxers 'serve' Colchester hospital claiming Covid conspiracy

More Editor's Picks

00:45

Tories won’t wear masks in Commons because they ‘know each other’, Rees-Mogg says

01:27

South Korea launches first home-built space rocket

00:43

Crowd chants ‘justice for Gabby' during FBI conference after human remains found

00:32

Nigel Farage tricked into saying another IRA slogan in video message

More Editor's Picks

00:25

Red Sox fans troll Alex Rodriguez with J.Lo chants during live Fox broadcast

01:27

Couple float 100-year-old dream house to new location across bay in Canada

01:05

Mary Berry 'very thrilled' to be honoured with damehood

00:29

Insulate Britain protester tied to railing with own banner by furious driver

More Editor's Picks

03:15

Nasa releases incredible audio captured by Perseverance rover on Mars

00:59

Plane crashes into fireball outside Texas as smoke and flames rise from wreckage

01:32

Woman arrested for murdering husband tells police ‘I should’ve stabbed him more’

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

More Editor's Picks

01:38

Sunfish 'bigger than a human' caught off Spanish coast

01:33

'You haven’t got a clue’: RTÉ’s Claire Byrne challenges Nigel Farage over his knowledge of Ireland

00:36

Diver discovers 900-year-old Crusader sword off coast of Israel

00:44

Sir David Amess’ family read tributes outside church where he was killed

More Editor's Picks

00:19

House washes away by rushing river amid India landslide

01:22

Huge tornado passes by cruise ship sailing in Mediterranean

00:58

Shocking moment woman falls down manhole with baby in arms

01:11

David Amess: MP murder suspect detained by police

More Editor's Picks

01:18

Hundreds attend candlelit vigil in memory of David Amess

00:32

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer lay flowers at David Amess scene

00:32

Nasa launches Lucy mission to explore asteroids around Jupiter

01:05

Members of the community pay tribute at David Amess vigil

More Editor's Picks

00:31

Robot dog with weapon on its back brings Black Mirror into terrifying reality

01:45

‘Fake police’ officers try to barge into woman’s home in east London

00:38

Indiana police officer appears to stamp on handcuffed man's head

00:43

Humpback whales surround divers in extremely close encounter

More Editor's Picks

01:00

John Lewis: Little boy dances in mum’s dress during home insurance advert

01:10

Banksy’s Love is in The Bin artwork sells for £18.6m at auction

01:57

Bill Clinton being treated in hospital for ‘non-Covid infection’

01:19

Fire engulfs 13-storey building in Taiwan, killing 46

More Editor's Picks

00:56

North Korean soldiers smash bricks, bend iron rods at defence exhibition

01:20

Men question own behaviour in new Police Scotland sexual violence campaign

00:38

Smuggler carries child over 30ft US-Mexico border wall before abandoning her

00:47

Prince William criticises space race and calls for focus on Earth instead

More Editor's Picks

00:27

Cornwall cliff collapses metres from shocked onlookers

01:09

Giant leatherback turtle rescued and released back into the sea

00:52

Norway attack: Several dead after man shoots people with bow and arrows

01:14

Obvious hiding spots burglars always check first

More Editor's Picks

00:48

Insulate Britain protesters glue themselves to M25 at junction 31

00:37

Hungary fans clash with police inside Wembley during England fixture

00:24

Bride hits groom in groin with ball as newly-weds play rounders

01:56

‘I'm a paraplegic’: Police drag disabled man from car during traffic stop

More Editor's Picks

00:49

Maggie’s best bits after elimination from Great British Bake Off

00:46

‘You’d have failed your test’: Sir Keir Starmer crashes HGV into fence

01:10

Drone footage shows scale of California wildfire damage

00:27

Police car jacked onto two wheels after officers park over automatic bollards

More Editor's Picks

00:28

Massive four-foot python found resting in shocked woman’s toilet

01:02

Nicki Minaj hits out at Little Mix for being ‘jealous’ of Jesy Nelson

01:11

Hubble telescope captures early moments two galaxies collide

02:04

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is 'The O.C in the world of The Walking Dead'

More Editor's Picks

01:29

Grieving husband says cancer-stricken wife would have been saved by home GP visit

01:03

Tire stuck around Colorado Elk's neck removed after two years

01:57

Y: The Last Man's success 'lies in the casting'

01:07

Giraffe takes down rival with judo-like throw

More Editor's Picks

00:47

Stanley Tucci reveals backstory of famous Devil Wears Prada line

00:28

Tyson Fury enjoys Las Vegas rave after defeating Deontay Wilder

00:43

‘Red light, green light:’ Children play game seen on Netflix hit Squid Game

00:31

Dramatic footage shows lava spilling from collapsed cone of La Palma volcano

More Editor's Picks

01:37

La Palma volcano: Glow from lava river lights up night sky

01:17

‘Stab in the dark’: Kim Kardashian-West makes OJ Simpson jokes during SNL Monologue

01:17

Tyson Fury speaks after knocking out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC title

00:41

Adele plays snippet of new single Easy on Me during Instagram Live

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:05

Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO

00:58

Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’

01:02

Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist

00:56

Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:17

WWF director general says climate challenge cannot be beaten ‘without conserving nature’

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

News

00:00

Watch live as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi briefs reporters

01:33

Richard Ratcliffe arrives at Foreign Office to discuss new attempts to free wife Nazanin

01:32

Republican hosts annual ‘bipawtisan’ dog parade in US Senate

00:54

Mother of sisters murdered in Wembley vows to 'not let killer out'

More News

00:58

Camilla pays tribute to women whose lives have been ‘brutally ended’

00:57

Rishi Sunak confuses Bury with Burnley during live BBC interview

01:47

Mother is ‘true hero’ after fighting off man who tried kidnapping daughter in grocery store

00:28

Path of British trawler detained by France in post-Brexit fishing row

More News

00:24

Mother shares proof son’s hearing aids were photoshopped by school photographer

01:18

US issues first gender-neutral passport to 63-year-old intersex activist

00:00

Watch live as protests continue on second day of Julian Assange hearing

09:57

Shiba Inu surpasses DOGE in market value backed by 'smart money'

More News

01:27

Heroic officials use rope to rescue mother and baby from raging waterfall in India

00:11

Senator Ted Cruz cheers on the Astros at World Series

00:52

Rishi Sunak refuses to answer question on if he pays enough national insurance

01:07

Man punches truck driver in the face during road rage incident

More News

08:31

The key announcements from Rishi Sunak’s budget

00:48

Police van pins Met officer in robbery chase

00:38

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Therese Coffey go maskless during Budget speech

01:30

Psaki clashes with Catholic reporter over abortion ahead of Biden meeting pope

More News

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

00:59

Police don’t rule out criminal charges for Alec Baldwin after Rust shooting

00:00

Watch live as Sante Fe authorities discuss fatal shooting on 'Rust' movie set

01:58

Rap video leads to shooting suspect to turn himself in down in Tennessee

More News

00:36

Man squirts ink at Insulate Britain protesters as they block roads

01:02

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak announces one-year 50% cut in business rates

01:13

Budget 2021: Sunak announces cut to Air Passenger Duty for some domestic flights

01:58

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak announces disguised £2bn science funding cut

More News

02:55

Budget 2021: UC claimants to gain £1,000 a year as ‘taper rate’ cut by 8%

01:19

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak announces cut to alcohol tax

02:09

Budget 2021: Inflation to rise to 4% but less economic ‘scarring' than predicted

00:46

Budget 2021: Economy will return to pre-Covid levels at the turn of year, Sunak says

More News

00:37

Budget 2021: Sunak pledges to restore per pupil funding 'to 2010 levels’

00:00

Watch live as Rishi Sunak delivers the Budget

00:56

TalkRadio host Mike Graham claims ‘concrete grows’ after Insulate Britain controversy

00:00

Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Ed Miliband at PMQs

More News

00:50

Labour ‘would change the whole system’ to pay for social care, says Bridget Phillipson

00:00

Watch live as Priti Patel faces questions from MPs

00:00

Protests start as Julian Assange extradition hearing begins

01:00

Sudan: Security forces fire at protesters amid attempted coup

More News

00:25

Insulate Britain protesters covered in blue ink after furious driver lashes out

01:51

McDonald’s protesters fight against sexual harassment and assault in the workplace

03:03

Autumn Budget 2021: What will Rishi Sunak announce?

00:30

Krysten Sinema turns heads wearing denim vest presiding over Senate

More News

01:30

Nato was not defeated in Afghanistan, defence secretary says

01:20

Queen to miss Cop26 climate conference following bout of ill health

00:47

Farming bosses warn of turkey shortage this Christmas

00:00

Watch live as Ned Price holds State Department briefing

More News

00:30

Woman and dog dragged down street by car after armed robbery

01:06

Rise in police facing action over claims they abused position for sexual purpose

01:07

Japan’s Princess Mako gives up royal status to marry ‘commoner’

00:47

Armed Russian anti-terror group board ship amid pirate hijacking

More News

00:36

Cargo ship smoulders as coast guard tackles container fire

00:31

State trooper revives unconscious one-year-old child on highway

00:58

Queen carries out first official engagements since hospital stay

00:46

Labour MP says government's living wage plan 'isn't quite right'

More News

00:57

Radio host stuns Insulate Britain activist by suggesting ‘you can grow concrete'

01:18

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria breaks silence after fatal shooting on Rust set

02:04

Noam Chomsky calls for unvaccinated to be ‘isolated’ from society in resurfaced clip

00:25

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner and loses royal status

More News

01:59

Alec Baldwin shooting: Audio of 911 call offers grim details of fatal incident on Rust set

02:11

Russia reimposes Covid restrictions as cases reach record numbers

00:56

Facebook makes hate ‘unquestionably worse’, says whistleblower

00:28

Woman tapes flyers with unwelcoming message outside black-owned dance studio

More News

00:22

Animal Rebellion protesters scale Home Office and Defra building in London

00:25

Shots fired at Idaho mall with multiple people injured, police say

00:35

Sabina Nessa: Sister urges politicians to ‘step up’ efforts to protect women

01:14

Cop26 success is not guaranteed, says Nicola Sturgeon

More News

01:02

Cop26: Boris Johnson admits he is ‘very worried’ about success of climate summit

00:26

Biden jokes with school pupils that he has to dodge questions as president

00:56

Petrol prices reach highest level ever recorded

00:38

Cop26: Boris Johnson says Coca-Cola producing ‘overwhelming bulk’ of world’s plastic

More News

01:10

Jacinda Ardern admits New Zealand will become a two-tier society between vaccinated and unvaccinated

00:00

Watch live as Brexit minister David Frost grilled on Northern Ireland Protocol

00:45

Woman hurls racist abuse at bouncer after getting kicked out of Birmingham club

00:00

Watch live as Facebook whistleblower testifies to UK Parliament

More News

01:06

Christmas ‘safe’ from Covid if everyone plays their role, Javid insists

00:47

Sudan general promises democracy after apparent military coup

01:09

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband stages second hunger strike

01:39

Angry driver tells Insulate Britain protesters 'I hope your loved ones get cancer'

More News

00:41

Crowds rally as Sudan PM held in apparent army coup

01:39

Insulate Britain protester arrested after angry clash with commuters

00:42

Heroic police officer saves woman from falling under moving train in India

00:59

Richard Madeley asks Keir Starmer if Angela Rayner is still his ‘best girl’ on GMB

More News

00:41

Cargo ship catches fire off coast of British Columbia

00:44

Sajid Javid ‘leaning towards' compulsory Covid vaccines for NHS staff

00:31

Two people confirmed dead after explosion at residential building in China

01:43

Labour calls on gov to action Covid Plan B restrictions

More News

00:50

Horned-bulls chase spectators during yearly Spanish tradition

01:48

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo kickstarts presidential campaign in Lille

00:37

Two children killed and at least eight injured after drag racer slams into Texas spectators

00:46

Anti-vaxxer shut down after using megaphone to shout at Covid vaccination centre worker

More News

02:38

Otoniel: Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured

01:30

Vikings settled in North America almost 500 years before Christopher Columbus, new research shows

00:22

Car 'swallowed' by water hole after mains pipe raptures

00:56

Officer hit from behind by car while attending road accident

More News

01:54

Giant refugee puppet Little Amal arrives at St Paul’s Cathedral

00:00

Watch live as police guard set where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot Halyna Hutchins

00:38

Drunk driver plows into police vehicle, injuring officer

00:59

Government's covid adviser fearful of another ‘lockdown Christmas’

US News

00:00

Watch live as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi briefs reporters

01:32

Republican hosts annual ‘bipawtisan’ dog parade in US Senate

01:30

Psaki clashes with Catholic reporter over abortion ahead of Biden meeting pope

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

More US News

00:59

Police don’t rule out criminal charges for Alec Baldwin after Rust shooting

00:00

Watch live as Sante Fe authorities discuss fatal shooting on 'Rust' movie set

01:58

Rap video leads to shooting suspect to turn himself in down in Tennessee

00:30

Krysten Sinema turns heads wearing denim vest presiding over Senate

More US News

00:30

Woman and dog dragged down street by car after armed robbery

00:31

State trooper revives unconscious one-year-old child on highway

01:18

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria breaks silence after fatal shooting on Rust set

00:25

Shots fired at Idaho mall with multiple people injured, police say

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Ned Price holds briefing at State Department

00:26

Biden jokes with school pupils that he has to dodge questions as president

00:00

Watch live as Biden pushes his infrastructure plan and Build Back Better agenda in New Jersey

00:47

Dozens of sharks erupt in feeding frenzy at popular surf spot

More US News

01:04

Candlelit vigil held for Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer fatally shot on Rust set

01:22

Flash floods hit California after ‘bomb cyclone’ pummels west coast

01:12

Police squad on bikes chase suspected burglar who threatened to kill elderly woman

00:16

Alec Baldwin shooting: Halyna Hutchin posted IG video from set two days before death

More US News

00:26

President Biden takes crack at Fox News’ vaccine requirements during CNN town hall

00:24

Biden insists compromise can be found on spending bills: ‘I do think I’ll get a deal'

00:23

FBI confirms remains found are those of Brian Laundrie

00:52

Texas school district bans boys from having long hair

More US News

00:28

Biden says Capitol riot was ‘about white supremacy'

00:27

Steve Bannon: House of Representatives vote to hold ex-Trump aide in contempt of Congress

00:21

Woman rescues plane-full of puppies from being euthanised

00:00

Watch live as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Biden delivers remarks on voting rights at MLK memorial

00:44

Elderly driver rescued by police after failing to realise car engulfed in flames

00:45

First look at Donald Trump’s new social media app called ‘Truth’

00:00

Watch live as Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies on Capitol riot to House Judiciary committee

More US News

00:43

Crowd chants ‘justice for Gabby' during FBI conference after human remains found

00:00

Watch live as FBI hold press conference after remains found in search for Brian Laundrie

01:47

Brian Laundrie: Human remains found in hunt for fugitive

00:34

Rudy Giuliani dresses as Abraham Lincoln to urge Virginia voters not to pick Democrat

More US News

01:07

‘Don’t burn our future’: Climate protesters set fire to diplomas outside White House

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

00:59

Plane crashes into fireball outside Texas as smoke and flames rise from wreckage

00:51

Three-year-old child rescued from house fire by Florida sheriffs

More US News

00:53

Atlanta police disrupt 'street racers' meet

01:01

Psaki defends Joe and Jill Biden against claims they broke mask mandate on dinner date

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

01:18

Colin Powell death: Former secretary of state dies from Covid complications aged 84

More US News

01:17

Man who kept breaking in to his old house is shot dead by new homeowners

00:00

Watch live as Cuba Gooding Jr arrives at court accused of groping women

01:30

US to lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors next month, White House announces

01:10

Joe Biden pays tribute to service of fallen officers

More US News

00:46

California wildfires: Firefighters make progress as retardant dropped on blaze

00:19

US Capitol Police officer attacked by woman holding baseball bat

00:26

Biden hugged by little boy during daycare center visit

01:57

Bill Clinton being treated in hospital for ‘non-Covid infection’

More US News

00:21

Schools must have books with ‘opposing views’ on Holocaust, Texas official says

00:38

Indiana police officer appears to stamp on handcuffed man's head

01:42

Robert Durst jailed for life without parole for murder of friend Susan Berman

01:57

Andrew Jackson statue vandalised during indigenous protests outside White House

More US News

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

00:00

Watch live as Biden gives update on US Covid-19 response

00:38

Smuggler carries child over 30ft US-Mexico border wall before abandoning her

00:48

Jeff Bezos interrupts emotional William Shatner to spray champagne after rocket landing

More US News

00:40

'We're not the postal service': Psaki says White House can't guarantee holiday packages amid supply chain crisis

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

01:30

4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, a new record

00:32

CNN executive dodges apparent drive-by shooting in Washington DC suburbs

More US News

00:42

Gabby Petito cause of death is said to have been strangulation

00:38

New CCTV captures suspect in George Floyd paint statue attack

01:03

Tire stuck around Colorado Elk's neck removed after two years

00:00

Watch live as coroner gives update on Gabby Petito autopsy

More US News

00:34

Nancy Pelosi 'very disappointed' at cut to $3.5 trillion spending bill

00:00

Watch live as Kamala Harris addresses National Congress of American Indians

00:00

Watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference

00:22

Kamala Harris mocked over ‘fake’ space video featuring child actors

More US News

01:30

Astronaut Sally Ride to be featured on 2022 US quarter

00:57

Plane crashes into San Diego neighbourhood, engulfing houses in smoke

00:19

Ultramarathon runners rescued from ‘white-out’ storm conditions in Utah

02:20

Donald Trump wishes happy birthday to fatally shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

More US News

01:56

‘I'm a paraplegic’: Police drag disabled man from car during traffic stop

00:47

Nick Clegg ‘can’t say’ whether Facebook’s algorithm helped inspire US Capitol riot

00:00

Watch live as Native Americans rally at White House for the environment

00:25

Florida trooper and woman narrowly miss being crushed by van

More US News

04:09

Why the death penalty isn't working for America

00:14

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling extension

01:22

Bodycam shows touching moment rescuers found three missing children

00:27

Tucker Carlson claims there are 'no organised white surpremacist forces' in America

More US News

00:29

Dog overshadows Fox News reporter as it urinates outside White House

00:38

Anti-vaxxers confront masked parents walking children to school in California

00:00

Watch live as Biden urges people to get Covid-19 vaccine in Chicago

02:07

Biden through the years: The death penalty

More US News

01:12

Emergency crews rescue people from flash flooding in Alabama

00:33

Terrifying video reportedly shows students running from the sound of gunfire at Texas school

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

02:00

Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ gunman after four wounded in Texas high school

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Biden hosts meeting on debt limit with business leaders

01:09

ESPN host pulled off air after rant about 'sick' vaccine mandates

00:23

“It’s not your body”: Pro-life Republican senator uses pro-choice argument to oppose vaccine mandate

00:30

Mike Pence says media uses Capitol riot to ‘distract’ from Biden’s ‘failed agenda'

More US News

01:27

Facebook 'knows' it is 'leading young users to anorexia content', says whistleblower

00:23

DEA agent and suspected gunman killed in chaotic Arizona Amtrak train shootout

00:16

Brian Laundrie's sister urges him to 'come forward' amid nationwide search

00:00

Watch as teachers protest New York City's Covid-19 vaccine mandate

Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

More Behind The Headlines

06:42

How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics

03:50

What is causing the Australian mouse plague?

05:37

What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?

05:26

The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus

More Behind The Headlines

05:05

Five technologies fighting the climate crisis

06:18

Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis

07:09

How oil fields are poisoning Iraq

02:55

Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors

More Behind The Headlines

04:29

How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?

06:26

How is Bitcoin fueling climate change?

04:15

Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?

07:00

How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born

More Behind The Headlines

04:56

Do we really need to pay back coronavirus debt?

12:45

Experts discuss Rishi Sunak's budget

03:45

What can we expect from the 2021 budget?

Sport

00:00

Watch live as Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney give press conference

00:28

Guardiola happy with Man City display despite rare Carabao Cup loss

00:59

Josh Cavallo: Footballer says coming out as gay was his ‘Freedom Day’

01:47

Houston Texans trade Mark Ingram to New Orleans Saints

More Sport

01:33

Former Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith dies aged 73

02:21

Lewis Hamilton transforms into old man to surprise Camden school children

01:06

Carli Lloyd signs off international career with 6-0 win over South Korea

02:49

Josh Cavallo: Australian top-flight footballer breaks down as he comes out as gay

More Sport

01:12

David Beckham's reputation at stake as he signs Qatar ambassador deal

00:36

Brutal crash as fan runs into cyclist during race in Spain

00:21

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend first Wrexham match

01:03

Emma Raducanu asks for ‘patience’ following US Open win

More Sport

00:45

Violent clashes breakout between Coventry and Derby football fans

00:55

Man United 0-5 Liverpool: Solskjaer at ‘rock bottom' after record defeat

00:18

Paul Scholes appears to chew 20-year-old daughter’s toenails

02:14

David Beckham signs £150m deal to be face of 2022 Fifa Qatar World Cup

More Sport

00:35

Joey Barton uses term 'Holocaust' to describe bad football performances

00:40

Velodrome cycling track fixed by official on ladder shows how steep it really is

00:50

Mohamed Salah comes face-to-face with Madame Tussauds waxwork

01:37

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta saddened by Steve Bruce statement following Newcastle exit

More Sport

00:25

Red Sox fans troll Alex Rodriguez with J.Lo chants during live Fox broadcast

01:12

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted as Cristiano Ronaldo seals comeback over Atalanta

02:52

LeBron James told Westbook to ‘go home and watch a comedy’

01:11

Steve Bruce leaves position as Newcastle head coach following Saudi takeover

More Sport

00:56

Pep Guardiola says Cole Palmer has a ‘special quality’

01:16

Pochettino hails Messi and Mbappe’s ‘connection’ after RB Leipzig win

01:01

‘Three dirty points’: Jurgen Klopp satisfied as Liverpool edge Atletico Madrid win

00:52

Olympic flame arrives in Beijing ahead of the 2022 Winter Games

More Sport

01:12

Arteta believes McArthur should have been sent off in draw with Crystal Palace

01:50

'No genocide Games': Tibet activists protest Beijing Winter Olympics flame ceremony

02:28

Saudi owners give Newcastle fans 'hope', but want 'separation' from other issues

02:25

Rory McIlroy ‘was done with golf’ before Ryder Cup turnaround

More Sport

00:50

Virgil van Dijk on Mohamed Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances: ‘He’s up there’

01:23

Newcastle fans gather ahead of their first game under new ownership

00:56

Italian DJ accuses Conor McGregor of 'violent and dangerous' attack

00:54

Pep Guardiola hails ‘extraordinary’ Bernardo Silva

More Sport

00:35

Jurgen Klopp says Mo Salah is best player in the world

00:30

NFL medical chief says sport has learned a lot from rugby concussion work

00:38

Erling Haaland shows off accuracy with incredible three-ball penalty challenge

01:02

Raheem Sterling says racist abuse 'not taken as seriously' as other topics

More Sport

00:49

Nadine Dorries: ‘I don’t want to wait another four decades for next Emma Raducanu’

00:28

‘He deserves a chance’: Scholes urges Man United to stick with Solskjaer

00:58

'Ole doesn't get the balance right': Paul Scholes discusses Man United's midfield

00:37

Hungary fans clash with police inside Wembley during England fixture

More Sport

02:07

Southgate says England’s performance was ‘really poor’ in draw against Hungary

00:51

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns amid homophobic, racist and misogynistic emails

01:45

Where does Tyson Fury’s win leave boxing's world heavyweight scene?

01:21

Ashes squad 2021: Joe Root given special praise as Ben Stokes not included

More Sport

00:34

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium transforms grass surface for American football

00:28

Tyson Fury enjoys Las Vegas rave after defeating Deontay Wilder

01:17

Tyson Fury speaks after knocking out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC title

00:36

Tyson Fury sings Walking in Memphis as he celebrates victory over Deontay Wilder

More Sport

00:58

Gareth Southgate believes the future with Phil Foden is ‘fabulously exciting'

02:23

Chicago White Sox fan is punched by Astros supporter in shocking footage

01:05

England and Australia given the green light for Ashes series

00:57

Tyson Fury vows to ‘butcher’ Deontay Wilder ahead of Las Vegas fight

More Sport

00:50

Andorra’s stadium catches fire one day before England World Cup qualifier

01:00

Turkish GP: Lewis Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty

01:32

Newcastle fans celebrate as £300m Saudi-led takeover confirmed

00:36

‘Back in good books’: Andy Murray reunited with stolen wedding ring and tennis trainers

More Sport

28:59

Commonwealth Games’ Baton Relay launches from Buckingham Palace

01:35

Andy Murray appeals for return of stolen wedding ring

00:47

Tyson Fury vows to knock Deontay Wilder ‘the f*** out' in Las Vegas bout

01:12

Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins says he was ‘forced’ to get Covid vaccine

More Sport

02:10

Spectacular light show reveals Euro 2024 logo

01:14

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin expects Euro 2024 to be ‘best ever’

01:22

Tyson Fury admits he keeps ‘depression at bay’ by training and eating clean

00:26

Brazilian footballer kicks referee in the head, now facing attempted murder charge

More Sport

00:37

Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah's strike will be remembered for '50 or 60 years'

02:10

'It was awesome': Tom Brady talks about emotional return to New England

00:56

London Marathon: Jepkosgei celebrates victory after setting fastest time

00:34

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal didn't 'deserve' more than draw vs Brighton

More Sport

01:20

Tuchel admits ‘we are all relieved’ after Timo Werner ends Chelsea goal drought

02:20

Afghan female youth football team granted asylum in Portugal after fleeing Taliban

01:11

Liverpool v Man City: Guardiola says Jurgen Klopp rivalry has made him a ‘better manager’

01:00

‘I would be a very bad James Bond’: Jurgen Klopp puts Hollywood dreams behind him

More Sport

00:40

Spurs v NS Mura: Nuno praises Harry Kane’s ‘important’ hat-trick

01:12

West Ham’s David Moyes praises Declan Rice after win against Rapid Vienna

00:25

West Bromwich Albion fan jailed for eight weeks for racially abusing footballer

01:34

Ronaldo to the rescue as Man Utd grab late winner against Villarreal in UCL

More Sport

01:02

Thomas Tuchel laments Chelsea's lack of rhythm in loss to Juventus

01:23

Tyson Fury ‘absolutely wounded’ by Anthony Joshua’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk

02:34

London Marathon: Shura Kitata ready to defend title despite injury

00:28

Fan dressed as Santa invades college football game before being tackled

More Sport

01:00

Manny Pacquiao retires from boxing to focus on politics

01:23

Chelsea vs Juventus: Tuchel plays down expectations ahead of Champions League return

01:05

Porto v Liverpool: Klopp hails ‘top class’ Curtis Jones

01:31

Pochettino delighted by Messi’s debut PSG goal in UCL win over Man City

More Sport

01:30

Former England and Liverpool striker Roger Hunt dies aged 83

00:52

Simone Biles says she 'should have quit way before Tokyo'

01:00

Uefa doubles prize money for Women’s European Championship 2022

01:24

‘It’s up to him’: NBA’s Stephen Curry on Andrew Wiggins’ vaccination decision

More Sport

01:27

Kevin Durant wasn’t impressed when David Letterman crashed Brooklyn Nets media day

00:15

WWE star Roman Reigns puts on face mask to wrestle in crowd at Extreme Rules

01:01

Sir Lewis Hamilton makes history as first ever F1 driver to reach 100 GP wins

00:53

Moeen Ali retires from Test cricket after making 64 England appearances

More Sport

01:09

Steve Stricker hails new era for Team USA after record Ryder Cup win

00:43

Arsenal v Spurs: Arteta hails young stars Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka

00:55

‘I wanted to do this for Padraig’: Rory McIlroy ‘emotional’ after Europe’s Ryder Cup loss

01:45

‘This one is going to hurt for a bit’: Poulter after Europe’s Ryder Cup defeat

Climate

02:31

'Don't become extinct': Dinosaur speaks to UN in climate awareness campaign

Live

Big Oil hearing begins US probe into climate disinformation

00:28

Rivers of hail flow down street during Australia thunderstorm

00:00

EU Commission president von der Leyen speaks ahead of G20 and Cop26 summits

More Climate

00:22

Cars stranded in Glasgow flooding days before key Cop26 climate summit

02:20

How sustainable is the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow?

01:10

Tornado rips across southern Texas highway

00:00

John Kerry delivers speech on climate crisis ahead of Cop26

More Climate

00:29

Workers clear tunnel blocked by landslide after storm batters Italy

00:23

Taiwan: Gripping footage shows aftermath of huge earthquake

00:23

New York battered by torrential rain as state of emergency declared

00:35

Floodwaters invade homes and rush down streets in Sicily

More Climate

01:00

Ash and lava spew from La Palma volcano in dramatic aerial footage

00:53

Untreated sewage dumped into Hampshire harbour for 49 hours straight

00:30

Hurricane Rick: Strong winds and rain batter Mexico as storm makes landfall

00:35

Religious campaigners light up Parliament with Cop26 message

More Climate

01:20

Sicily floods: Rescue operations underway after heavy rain hits region

01:22

Flash floods hit California after ‘bomb cyclone’ pummels west coast

00:22

‘World’s most expensive’ bluefin tuna fish jump out of water on British coast

00:25

Intense lightning strike in Australia sends smoke into the air

More Climate

00:58

Taiwan earthquake: 6.2 magnitude tremor shakes CCTV camera above busy road

00:13

Storm Aurore: Dramatic footage shows intense winds hitting Paris

02:09

Children’s hospital staff cycle from London to Glasgow for Cop26 to raise awareness on air pollution

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

More Climate

00:25

10ft-long snake lifted out of Dominican rainforest by crane

00:49

Prince Charles warns of ‘dangerously narrow window’ to act on climate change

02:11

Volcanic ash covers marine life in ocean surrounding La Palma island

01:00

Hard lava cakes over La Palma village engulfing houses and buildings

More Climate

02:00

Yorkshire town hosts climate themed pumpkin trail ahead of Cop26

01:25

Pro-cyclist attempts stunt on blade of wind turbine ahead of Cop26

01:34

La Palma volcano: River of molten rock streams towards coastal town

00:46

Tornado sweeps through Brisbane as city hit with thunderstorms

More Climate

01:15

'We're in deep sh*t!': Brian Cox lights up BBC Question Time with climate crisis summary

00:40

Fast-flowing floodwater sweeps rescuers away in India

00:35

Drones feed starving dogs abandoned near erupting La Palma volcano

01:02

Billie Eilish and Jaden Smith star in YouTube’s Dear Earth

More Climate

00:00

Watch live as COP26 president Alok Sharma is questioned by MPs

00:00

Watch live as volcano in Spain's La Palma continues to spew lava

01:07

‘Don’t burn our future’: Climate protesters set fire to diplomas outside White House

01:11

Boris Johnson calls for trillions of investment into green technologies

More Climate

00:57

Labrador kisses massive whale shark on the nose during adorable meeting

00:36

Aerial footage reveals hardened lava across La Palma

00:29

Insulate Britain protester tied to railing with own banner by furious driver

00:48

Kerala floods: Couple sail to wedding in large cooking pot

More Climate

05:33

Scientists regrow coral reefs to protect coastlines

00:57

Cop26: Prince Charles introduces climate activists' film In Your Hands

00:45

Fresh lava approaches structures as it continues to run through La Palma

00:24

Rescue workers recover bodies from Kerala landslide

More Climate

00:19

House washes away by rushing river amid India landslide

00:43

Saudi Arabia spearheads new era of climate action

01:40

Greta Thunberg Rickrolls climate concert with performance of vintage prank

01:32

Earthshot Prize: Stars arrive for Prince William’s inaugural ceremony

More Climate

00:39

La Palma volcano: Lava continues to flow after two earthquakes on island

00:00

Watch live as La Palma volcano continues to spew lava four weeks after eruption

01:22

Huge tornado passes by cruise ship sailing in Mediterranean

00:46

California wildfires: Firefighters make progress as retardant dropped on blaze

More Climate

00:32

World's largest ‘feta cheese’ iceberg discovered in Greenland

00:30

Prince William reveals why Shakira is involved in Earthshot prize

00:35

‘Tsunami’ of fast-flowing molten lava streams down La Palma volcano

00:43

Firefighters piggyback drivers to safety after floods hit Sicily

More Climate

00:46

Prince William reveals George has been litter picking to learn about environment

00:44

La Palma volcano: Lava flow melts bollard as its takes over road

02:27

Formula One's Williams Racing commits to become climate positive by 2030

01:42

Prince William says David Attenborough has ‘kick-ass’ voice and praises Earthshot support

More Climate

00:53

La Palma volcano: Drone footage captures latest stunning eruption

01:16

Strong winds push California wildfire along coast as firefighters battle flames

00:43

Humpback whales surround divers in extremely close encounter

00:47

Prince William criticises space race and calls for focus on Earth instead

More Climate

00:56

Peat burns on grouse moors in Yorkshire ahead of of Cop26

01:01

Underwater footage shows smoke and bubbles rising from lava delta in La Palma

00:49

Residents flee threat of new lava flow from La Palma volcano

00:48

Insulate Britain protesters glue themselves to M25 at junction 31

More Climate

00:00

Watch live as Putin speaks at international energy conference in Moscow

00:00

Watch live as EU publishes ‘toolbox’ for member countries to respond to surging energy prices

00:35

Furious drivers drag away Insulate Britain protesters at Dartford Crossing

01:10

Drone footage shows scale of California wildfire damage

More Climate

00:58

Prince Charles calls on nations to take ‘bold’ decisions to help regenerate land

00:59

Prince Charles reveals his Aston Martin runs on cheese and wine

01:02

Insulate Britain protesters burn injunctions outside High Court

01:24

Google and YouTube to cut off ad money for climate change deniers

More Climate

00:43

China floods: Clean-up operation underway after deadly deluge

00:39

Plane passenger captures smoke billowing from Alisal fire in California

01:03

Tire stuck around Colorado Elk's neck removed after two years

00:49

Lava stream carries ‘building-sized’ blocks of molten rock down La Palma volcano

More Climate

00:57

La Palma volcano spectacularly shoots more lava as eruption enters fourth week

01:55

Cop26: Thousands march in Brussels for tougher climate action ahead of summit

00:00

Watch live as WHO launches its Cop26 report

00:53

Sir David Attenborough warns of human threat to biodiversity in new video

More Climate

00:34

La Palma volcano: Wall of lava flows through industrial zone

00:00

Watch live as Native Americans rally at White House for the environment

00:42

'You're wrong': Chris Packham vows to continue activism after two men set fire to car

00:27

Aerial footage shows school of fish moving through the sea in the shape of a love heart

More Climate

00:44

La Palma volcano: River of lava engulfs road at an industrial park

01:37

La Palma volcano: Glow from lava river lights up night sky

01:09

Moment massive sandstorm hits Brazilian city of Barretos

02:02

Chris Packham leads children’s march to Buckingham Palace to ask royals to rewild land

More Climate

00:46

La Palma volcano lava flow captured in thermal imaging

01:16

Police officers release manatee back into ocean after being hit by boat

00:19

Tar balls prompt emergency response on San Diego beaches after oil spill

00:37

‘Do you sell petrol?': Comedian Joe Lycett stages stunt outside Shell HQ in London

Premier League

01:38

Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run

00:34

‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return

00:51

Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds

00:49

Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal

More Premier League

01:17

Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts

01:05

Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City

01:03

Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts

01:04

Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City

More Premier League

01:28

Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City

00:59

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay

01:25

Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference

01:31

Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal

More Premier League

01:30

Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace

01:30

Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training

01:34

The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21

00:53

Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21

More Premier League

00:53

Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’

01:20

João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign

01:30

Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21

01:26

Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21

More Premier League

01:28

Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'

01:29

Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21

01:30

Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21

01:38

Raheem Sterling ferocious speed

More Premier League

01:22

Ferran Torres' superb pace

01:10

Speed demons: Kyle Walker

01:10

Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember

01:33

Gareth Bale's fantastic speed

More Premier League

00:49

福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲

03:03

Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments

00:49

Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros

01:27

Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season

More Premier League

01:27

Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21

01:15

德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色

01:15

De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement

01:09

De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo

More Premier League

01:30

Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton

01:46

Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs

01:28

Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21

00:57

Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season

More Premier League

01:29

İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign

01:30

Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21

01:26

Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League

01:06

Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign

More Premier League

01:33

All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals

01:29

All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season

00:46

Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21

01:48

Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy

More Premier League

01:19

Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season

01:05

Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United

00:52

Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style

01:20

Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League

More Premier League

01:19

Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season

01:19

Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool

01:26

Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21

01:22

Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season

More Premier League

01:31

Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season

01:30

The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds

00:36

Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal

01:36

Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21

More Premier League

01:09

Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace

00:34

De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'

01:25

Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final

01:29

City stars train in Porto before Champions League final

More Premier League

01:35

Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21

01:04

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround

01:53

Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final

01:30

Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final

More Premier League

01:36

Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United

01:11

Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season

01:16

Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals

01:33

Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League

More Premier League

01:18

Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour

01:24

Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21

01:27

Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea

01:28

Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City

More Premier League

01:36

Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season

01:47

Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season

01:36

Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing

01:01

Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21

More Premier League

01:23

Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates

01:30

Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign

01:42

Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season

01:15

Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance

More Premier League

01:30

Man City stars prepare for Champions League final

01:26

Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit

00:42

Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match

01:37

Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester

More Premier League

01:03

Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions

00:52

Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad

01:27

Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)

01:27

Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace

More Premier League

01:54

Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday

01:47

Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit

01:10

Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support

00:41

Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton

More Premier League

01:18

Webster and Maupay earn Brighton historic win at Arsenal

01:30

Crystal Palace’s goals at Anfield

01:24

专访：鲁本-迪亚斯赢得FWA英超赛季最佳球员

01:14

Gini Wijnaldum's impact at Liverpool

Culture

00:56

Nish Kumar steps down as ‘Late Night Mash’ host

01:01

Amanda Seyfried had Covid when she received Oscar nomination

00:46

Eternals: Angelina Jolie says children are ‘proud’ of role in new Marvel film

00:34

Gordon Ramsay speaks out after Steve Allen’s comments about daughter Tilly’s weight

More Culture

00:30

Britney Spears says she is being sent scripts for ‘untrue’ biopics

01:34

Abba confirm they will split after releasing new album Voyage

01:06

Xbox hardware sales increase dramatically, report shows

01:33

Buzz Lightyear: Trailer for Toy Story character's origin story starring Chris Evans

More Culture

01:32

Dune: Part 2 officially announced with 2023 release date

01:49

Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou is a 'comedy superstar'

01:29

Kathryn Hahn’s Joan Rivers biopic The Comeback Girl cancelled

01:09

Keanu Reeves gifts luxury Rolex watches to John Wick: Chapter 4 stuntmen

More Culture

01:30

Chrissy Teigen insists online bullying controversy made her a 'better' person

01:25

Drug supplier who sold Mac Miller fentanyl pills pleads guilty

01:06

Adele announces concerts at Hyde Park following new album 30

00:58

Bill Murray says he is joining Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

More Culture

02:12

Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer is 'instantly forgettable'

01:51

Halo games on Xbox 360 will go offline early 2022

01:12

Squid Game creator ‘not rich’ despite show being projected to make £652m

01:21

Megan Thee Stallion reveals haunting Hellraiser costume

More Culture

01:21

Will Poulter's physical transformation for Marvel role wows fans

01:21

Adele’s new song Easy on Me hits number 1 on US Billboard chart

00:51

‘Bowie 75’ pop-up shop opens in London ahead of late musician’s birthday

02:33

American Horror Story: Double Feature is 'a real return to form'

More Culture

02:31

You has kept 'so fresh' as it reaches its third season

01:33

James Michael Tyler: Gunther’s best quotes and moments on Friends

01:04

Candlelit vigil held for Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer fatally shot on Rust set

01:06

James Michael Tyler: Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox lead tributes to Friends star

More Culture

00:24

Vin Diesel gives Paul Walker’s daughter away at wedding

01:19

Dave Chappelle says he’s willing to meet with Netflix employees

00:35

Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid a week before album release

01:04

Daniel Craig discusses ‘painful’ social media abuse he received after being cast as James Bond

More Culture

01:45

Vigil held in memory of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins killed on 'Rust' film set

01:53

Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin misfired days before fatal shooting

01:30

Bosom Buddies and Girls actor Peter Scolari dead at 66

01:30

Rust film crew reportedly walked off set hours before fatal shooting citing safety fears

More Culture

02:30

Succession's 'writing is some of the best on TV at the minute'

00:36

Alec Baldwin releases statement after fatally shooting Halyna Hutchins on film set

12:42

Succession, You and American Horror Story | Binge or Bin episode 13

00:56

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: First look at gameplay for remastered collection

More Culture

02:17

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star in trailer for video game adaptation

00:37

Ed Sheeran makes CBeebies Bedtime Stories debut

01:41

Ruby Rose alleges unsafe conditions and misconduct on Batwoman set

00:00

Watch live as Netflix employees stage walkout over Dave Chappelle transgender comments

More Culture

01:05

Mary Berry 'very thrilled' to be honoured with damehood

01:43

Kate Beckinsale injured back while 'putting on a pair of leggings'

01:59

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s daughter Blue Ivy star in new Tiffany’s Date Night advert

01:05

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s Industry Baby tops Billboard Hot 100 chart

More Culture

00:27

Jason Momoa cruises around London in 1952 classic convertible Bentley

00:57

Richard Madeley calls guest ‘darling’ during GMB's Squid Game debate

01:01

Harry Styles reportedly joins MCU as Eros in new Eternals film

00:51

Kanye West legally changes name to ‘Ye'

More Culture

01:14

Eternals: Angelina Jolie says the diverse superhero team drew her to the film

01:09

Paul McCartney says Let It Be was inspired by Shakespeare

01:06

Dave Bautista almost cried when he was cast in Dune

01:10

Adele rumoured to be playing 'very special' Vegas concert to promote new album '30'

More Culture

00:28

Kourtney Kardashian flashes engagement ring as she kisses fiance Travis Barker

01:58

Bob Marley musical 'Get Up, Stand Up' to open on London's West End

02:38

The Batman: Trailer released for new film starring Robert Pattinson

00:53

Adele 'deeply regrets' snubbing collaboration with Peppa Pig

More Culture

02:10

Ramy's creator Ramy Youssef is a 'talent'

00:57

Empire State Building lights up for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour

00:19

‘I ain’t panicking’: Adele laughs off suggestion her album release clashes with Ed Sheeran

00:31

Adele reveals she played her new album to ‘incredible mate’ Drake

More Culture

00:57

Britney Spears' aunt calls brother Jamie 'barbaric' for 'caging' star

01:27

Adele announces release date for long-awaited new album

01:06

Tom Cruise flies World War II biplane amid reports he's practising for Mission: Impossible 8 stunt

00:19

Timothée Chalamet performs on moving truck on Wonka set

More Culture

02:00

Arsene Wenger: Invincible documentary trailer released

01:27

Artist creates Tyson Fury micro-sculpture which sits on head of nail

03:57

Get Back: Disney debuts trailer for upcoming Beatles documentary

01:29

Harry Potter wand exhibition installed in Leicester Square to mark film's 20th anniversary

More Culture

00:35

Christopher Biggins slams DC comics for making Superman’s son bisexual

01:00

Artificial Intelligence helps complete Beethoven Symphony almost 250 years after death

00:49

Maggie’s best bits after elimination from Great British Bake Off

01:33

Author Sally Rooney rejects Israeli translation offer in solidarity with Palestinians

More Culture

01:07

Zendaya ’admires’ boyfriend Tom Holland’s work ethic

00:47

Matt Smith: It’s always good fun playing the villain

01:30

Mark Harmon exits NCIS after 18 seasons

02:09

Coronation Street, Eastenders and Emmerdale to air world's first crossover episode

More Culture

00:48

Chris Eubank says he will ‘never get over’ son Sebastian’s death

02:18

Scream: First trailer for horror sequel arrives

01:25

Andy Serkis hopes for a Spider-Man and Venom future crossover

02:29

Rolling Stones arrive in Burbank ahead of SoFi Stadium tour stop

More Culture

01:31

Jesy Nelson unbothered by Nicki Minaj’s vaccine hesitancy

01:16

Superman comes out as bisexual in new issues of DC comic book

01:33

Dave Chappelle says he doesn’t worry about getting cancelled amid controversial special

00:55

Benedict Cumberbatch reveals biggest challenge of playing a cowboy in new film

More Culture

00:48

‘Doesn’t make any sense’: Victoria Coren Mitchell baffled by Only Connect question

01:02

Nicki Minaj hits out at Little Mix for being ‘jealous’ of Jesy Nelson

02:04

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is 'The O.C in the world of The Walking Dead'

02:28

Ridley Road is both 'spy thriller' and 'great love story'

More Culture

00:20

‘I love you’: Strictly Come Dancing’s Kai Widdrington embraces partner AJ Odudu

00:58

George Clooney reflects on why he chose to direct ‘lighter’ film The Tender Bar

00:23

Adele addresses rumours she's collaborating with Peppa Pig on new album

00:47

Stanley Tucci reveals backstory of famous Devil Wears Prada line

More Culture

01:38

George Clooney rules out going into politics and attacks 'knucklehead' Donald Trump

00:55

The Wanted’s Tom Parker breaks down in tears when talking about brain tumour

00:43

‘Red light, green light:’ Children play game seen on Netflix hit Squid Game

01:17

‘Stab in the dark’: Kim Kardashian-West makes OJ Simpson jokes during SNL Monologue

Binge or Bin

01:49

Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou is a 'comedy superstar'

02:12

Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer is 'instantly forgettable'

02:33

American Horror Story: Double Feature is 'a real return to form'

02:31

You has kept 'so fresh' as it reaches its third season

More Binge or Bin

02:30

Succession's 'writing is some of the best on TV at the minute'

12:42

Succession, You and American Horror Story | Binge or Bin episode 13

02:10

Ramy's creator Ramy Youssef is a 'talent'

02:28

Ridley Road is both 'spy thriller' and 'great love story'

More Binge or Bin

02:04

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is 'The O.C in the world of The Walking Dead'

01:57

Y: The Last Man's success 'lies in the casting'

02:55

Squid Game's violence is 'always in service of the storytelling'

12:57

Squid Game, Y: The Last Man, Ridley Road | Binge or Bin episode 12

More Binge or Bin

01:56

Lovesick's non-linear storytelling makes it a 'fun' watch

02:12

Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'

02:43

Stephen treats its subject matter with 'sensitivity' and 'clarity'

02:15

The Morning Show has 'zippy' writing and 'cool' characters

More Binge or Bin

02:59

Sex Education is a 'brilliant ensemble piece'

13:33

Sex Education, The Morning Show and Stephen | Binge or Bin episode 11

02:14

Love is 'riotously funny' and 'genuinely touching'

02:12

Evil 'could be the next big thing'

More Binge or Bin

02:00

On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama

02:55

Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'

01:59

The North Water is 'tantalising TV'

12:38

The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10

More Binge or Bin

02:35

Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms

02:15

Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'

02:46

Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'

13:39

Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9

More Binge or Bin

02:58

The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'

02:40

What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'

02:25

Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season

02:41

The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'

More Binge or Bin

13:45

The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8

02:08

The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'

02:37

Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'

02:43

Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing

More Binge or Bin

02:03

Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'

02:09

Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made

12:56

Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7

01:55

Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'

More Binge or Bin

02:20

I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'

02:29

Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'

02:17

This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'

02:09

Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'

More Binge or Bin

12:22

Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6

02:29

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’

02:41

HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season

02:23

The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'

More Binge or Bin

02:27

Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'

02:23

Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar

12:43

Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5

01:57

Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham

More Binge or Bin

02:22

Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'

03:00

Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'

02:22

The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'

03:16

Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'

More Binge or Bin

13:52

Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4

02:01

Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'

01:50

BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'

02:15

BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'

More Binge or Bin

01:58

Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'

02:17

Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'

11:31

Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3

02:08

Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'

More Binge or Bin

02:03

Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'

02:18

Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'

02:03

BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'

02:15

Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'

More Binge or Bin

11:29

Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2

01:49

BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic

02:12

Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system

02:07

New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’

More Binge or Bin

02:07

Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'

03:08

Line of Duty finale was 'overcooked', says Independent critic

01:41

You will be addicted to Netflix's 'Alice in Borderland'

12:52

Line Of Duty, Invincible and Big Sky | Binge or Bin Episode 1

Music Box

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

More Music Box

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

09:45

Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell

09:54

Music Box Session #57: The Snuts

More Music Box

12:21

Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery

10:26

Music Box Session #55: Lord Huron

08:49

Music Box Session #54: Alaina Castillo

IndyBest

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:05

Top wireless earbuds 2021: Airpods, Beats & more | IndyBest Reviews

03:38

The top teeth whitening kits to try at home | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

Top air fryers for healthy cooking 2021: Shark, Tefal and more | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

The top electric toothbrushes 2021: Philips, Oral B and more | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

More AlUla

01:32

Discover #TheWorldsMasterpiece

Saudi Green Initiative

00:51

Saudi leaders are supportive of women and younger generations, says SGI speaker

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:20

Saudi-US ambassador stresses importance of ‘thriving’ together at climate action forum

00:33

Saudi Green Initiative speaker says women have been ‘empowered’

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

More Saudi Green Initiative

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

More Saudi Green Initiative

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

01:02

Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist

00:45

Multiple energy solutions are needed for decarbonisation, says industry director

00:58

Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’

More Saudi Green Initiative

00:39

‘Being transparent’ is key to successful climate strategy, says Saudi princess

01:40

‘Around 12 million’ trees planted in Saudi Arabia in last 18 months

01:17

WWF director general says climate challenge cannot be beaten ‘without conserving nature’

00:00

Watch live as the Saudi Green Initiative forum continues in Riyadh

More Saudi Green Initiative

00:56

Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:20

Red Sea is 'microcosm' of global oceans, says industry leader

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:05

Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

01:12

Saudi Arabian Oil Company pledges to be net-zero by 2050

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060