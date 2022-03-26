A polar bear cub born at a Scottish wildlife park has been named.

Brodie, the UK's youngest polar bear, was born in December and has recently been filmed taking his first steps and exploring his home at the Highland Wildlife Park.

His name, which is a Scottish word for second son, was picked from entries to a fundraising competition.

Brodie is the second cub born to parents Victoria and Arktos and people will be able to visit the bears from 28 March.

