Police bodycam shows pensioner rescued after falling down in thick brambles

Dramatic footage shows the moment a vulnerable 76-year-old man was saved by police after he got trapped in brambles for three hours in fields near Coleshill, West Mids.

Video from the police helicopter’s thermal imaging cameras shows Mr Bradley trapped in the undergrowth during the search on November 12.

The pilot is heard telling officers on the ground: “Lead one of the two officers by the ditch, keep going another 20 paces and he’s on a direct line from you.”

PCs Lee Parker and Adam Kendall were guided to his location and found him trapped in brambles.