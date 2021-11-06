More than 20 police dogs were given recognition on Wednesday at the Central Police Dog Training School in Nepal’s capital of Kathmandu on Tihar, the second largest festival in Nepal.

Tihar is the festival of lights, when different animals like dogs and crows are given special recognition and due respect.

The day is also called “Kukur Tihar” in Nepali, meaning “day of the dogs,” and “Kaag Tihar” in Nepali meaning “day of the crows.”

During the festival, Nepalese people honor the Laxmi, the goddess of wealth, affluence and prosperity.

