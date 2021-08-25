A US police officer showed off his skateboarding skills when he ran into a group of teenagers at a skatepark after responding to a call to assist with paramedics in Arlington, Texas.

Despite not having been on a board in 12 years, Officer Austin does well to not wipe out and even heads down a few ramps.

In the above video, you can see the bodycam footage released by the Arlington Police Department showing the police officer chatting to the teens before he eventually hops on one of their boards to show off his skills.