An adorable pomeranian called Ronnie has been filmed standing on its two legs to seemingly get a better view in Belarus .

Ronnie’s owner has said that they are always doing the trick, and when you’re so diminutive in size, who can blame them.

The way the pomeranian shuffles on his two hind legs while standing up tall is particularly cute – with him eventually having to succumb to gravity and return to his usual four-legged posture.