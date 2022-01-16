Baby names predicted to be popular in 2022

This year's most popular baby names predictions are out.

Parents often take inspriation for inspiration for baby names from popular TV shows, hobbies and even cultral icons.

This year unisex monikers are predicted to make a rise.

Names like Luca, Kai, Quinn and Jaden will become a trend.

According to Huff Post, names like Ivy, Sienna, Jasper and Parker will also be favoured.

Monikers popular in the 1950s are also set to make a comeback.

Nancy, Pamela, Margaret and Dennis are on the list.

Sign up to our newsletters.