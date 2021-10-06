Impressive footage shows the moment Portuguese hoop artist Ella Szembek spins six hula-hoops simultaneously.

Footage filmed in Algarve, Portugal shows Ella effortlessly spinning multiple hula-hoops on different parts of her body at the same time.

At one point, the talented performer can be seen simultaneously rotating the hoops around her wrists, ankle (left leg), and knee (right leg).

Mrs Szembek said: "This video was taken during one of my training sessions in Lockdown 2 in Algarve. Here, I am attempting some fine 6-hoop classics."