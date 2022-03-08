Postman ambushed by cheeky magpie who steals his letters

This is the funny moment a postman is ambushed by a cheeky magpie who insisted on helping with delivering letters.

The mischievous bird was caught on camera using its beak to pick up an envelope.

Captured in Leiston, Suffolk, the footage shows the magpie perched innocently on top of a red trolley.

Postman Rob asks the bird: “Excuse me, hello? What do you think you’re doing?” but it doesn’t take long for the cheeky bird to try flying away with his mail.

