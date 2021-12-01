Priests worship enormous potholes praying they don't injure people

Priests and locals worship enormous potholes praying they don’t injure people - even throwing holy water into the massive pit.

Locals held a prayer session, asking the potholes not to take any lives or injure any person in the village of Bengaluru, southern India.

Video footage shows two priests throwing holy water while chanting prayers, as they offer good wishes to the holes in the road.

Members of the Bharathinagar Residents Forumhad also placed garlands around the pit filled with water and incense sticks in the hope of the fixing the damage.

