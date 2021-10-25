Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham has created ‘the world’s smallest Primark’, a scale Lego model of the second city’s Primark store, which is the largest in the world.

The model - consisting of nearly 3,000 Lego pieces - is featured in the attraction’s Birmingham ‘Miniland’ which includes other local landmarks such as the Cadbury factory, Edgbaston Cricket Ground and the Bullring shopping centre.

General Manager for Primark Birmingham said: “I’m incredibly proud to manage the world’s largest Primark and serve the wonderful people of Birmingham, so I am delighted to see the world’s smallest open here too.”

