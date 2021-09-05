Michael Fawcett, a former aide to Prince Charles, has temporarily stepped down from his role as chief executive of The Prince's Foundation amid claims that he helped secure an honour for a major donor.

Mr Fawcett has been accused of helping a wealthy Saudi businessman receive an honorary CBE in late 2016.

Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, who denies any wrongdoing, donated large sums to restoration projects of particular interest to the Prince of Wales and Mr Fawcett is alleged to have coordinated support for his honour, per claims in the Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday.