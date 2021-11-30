Prince Charles dozes off during handover ceremony in Barbados

Video footage shows the moment Prince Charles appeared to doze off during the ceremony marking Barbados’ historic transition to a republic.

The Prince of Wales Charles told guests that: “The creation of this Republic offers a new beginning, but it also marks a point on a continuum, a milestone on the long road you have not only travelled, but which you have built."

The royal prince also acknowledged the “appalling atrocity of slavery”, describing it as something “which forever stains our history”.

