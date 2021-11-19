The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visited the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx of Giza on the first day of their tour of Egypt .

Ashraf Mohi, director of the pyramid complex, walked the royal couple around the three pyramids, telling them: “You are stepping on rocks that go back centuries and centuries – this is an adventure.”

Charles also met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sis with climate change likely on the agenda with Egypt due to host the next Cop.