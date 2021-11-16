The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall shared a poignant moment after following in the footsteps of Jesus and visiting the site in the Middle East where it is said he was baptised.

Charles and Camilla stood in silent contemplation by waters from the River Jordan, famously used to baptise royal babies, before dipping their fingers in a small pool.

The royal couple was welcomed by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, Jordan, to start their tour of the Middle East.

