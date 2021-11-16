Prince Charles and Camilla have been welcomed by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, Jordan, on the first day of their tour of the Middle East.

The royal couple will also visit the Roman city of Ghadara in northern Jordan and meet officials from charities linked to the Prince of Wales.

The visit comes after an eventful period for the royals, with senior members taking part in the Cop26 climate change conference and concerns being raised about the Queen’s health after she suffered a back injury.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here