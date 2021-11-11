Prince Charles was left amazed as a magician performed a mind trick on him during a visit to Brixton.

Chris Wall, known by his stage name "Chris Reads Minds", asked the Prince of Wales to think of a name, number and colour.

After conversing back and forth as part of the trick, Chris produced a sealed envelope with his business card and "blue", "12" and "George" written on the back.

"Very impressive, it really is. Well done. You have the gift of the gab too. You've been a huge success," Charles told the magician after the trick.

Sign up to our newsletters here.