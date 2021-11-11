Prince George once ate an ant during an encounter with adventurer Bear Grylls.

A stream of ants began crawling across the 8-year-old’s feet while being introduced to Grylls at the 2019 Inaugural King’s Cup regatta.

“Him and me looked at them and he looked at me with those amazed, wide eyes," Grylls said.

“I said, ‘Come on, we’ve got to eat one,’ and he went, ‘Really?’

“It was a privilege to give the future King his first ant.

“His eyes lit up as they do with anyone when they are out in the wild and they face a few fears."

