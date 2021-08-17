Prince Harry has released a statement urging military veterans to “offer support for one another” amid the crisis in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex, who served for ten years in the British Army and toured Afghanistan twice, released a joint statement with Invictus Games CEO Dominic Reid on Monday.

“What’s happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community,” the message, released on social media, read.

“We encourage everybody across the network - and the wider military community - to reach out to each other and offer support for one another.”