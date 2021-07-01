Prince William and Prince Harry were all smiles as they arrived to unveil a new statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on Thursday. They were seen walking out together and greeting members of the Spencer family.

It was the brothers’ first appearance together since Prince Philip’s funeral in April, just over a month after Harry alluded to a rift between them during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. At the time, he told the host that their relationship “is one of space” since he made the decision to step down from his duties as a senior royal.