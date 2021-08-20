Prince Harry is donating £1.1 million of the proceeds from his upcoming tell-all memoir to charity.

The Duke of Sussex’s decision was announced during his surprise appearance at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Colorado, a charity match to help African children affected by HIV.

The Royal Family member was spotted playing a polo match for the charity which he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.

Prince Harry said: “This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it.”