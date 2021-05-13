Prince Harry has compared life as a member of the Royal Family to the 1998 film The Truman Show, in a new interview after he stepped back from royal duties last year. In the conversation on the Armchair Expert podcast, host Dax Shepard asked the Duke if he had seen the Oscar-nominated movie, in which Jim Carrey plays a man who lives his life on a giant TV set, unaware he’s on a TV show watched by millions. “Yep, yep. A mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo... I’m not the attracton,” he replied.