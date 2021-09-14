Prince Harry said the Covid pandemic has “flipped life upside down for so many” as he spoke at an event honouring those who were supposed to take part in the Warrior Games.

The Duke of Sussex co-hosted a virtual event for the Games alongside First Lady Jill Biden , which celebrates injured active duty and veteran US military service members.

The Games had been cancelled due to Delta variant concerns, but Harry said those who had trained for the event had already “won” in his eyes.