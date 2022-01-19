Prince William and Kate make first royal visit since Prince Andrew stripped of titles

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a visit to the Foundling Museum in London on Wednesday, in what was the first royal engagement since the Queen stripped Prince Andrew of his titles.

He has lost his remaining patronages and honorary military roles as the monarchy attempts to distance itself from Andrew ahead of potentially damaging developments in his lawsuit.

Following the Queen's decision, Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first public appearance, visiting the museum to learn more about the care sector and meet representatives from across the system.

