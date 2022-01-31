Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have called out Spotify for hosting “disinformation” via Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The couple, who have a deal with the company worth a reported £18m, released a statement on Sunday (30 January), in which they said they have spoken to the music platform’s bosses about their concerns.

Rogan has been heavily criticised for his controversial views on the Covid vaccine, with many saying he is using his popular podcast, titled The Joe Rogan Experience, to spread false details.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here