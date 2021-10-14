Meghan Markle’s estranged half-brother has claimed Prince Harry’s days as her husband are numbered.

Thomas Markle Jr is a contestant on Australia’s Big Brother VIP and told fellow housemates that his sister’s previous marriage only lasted two years, alledging Meghan “walked all over” her first husband.

“The guy that she was married to the first time - she just walked all over him and dumped him,” he said.

“Harry’s on the chopping block next,” Thomas responded after a housemate called his comments “cold-blooded”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.