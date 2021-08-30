Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be "proud" of their decision to step down as senior working members of the royal family.

A new epilogue of the book Finding Freedom by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claims that the pair have “embraced their independence” following the change.

Signing production deals and championing social causes are defined as two “accomplishments” that prove the pair made the “right decision” splitting from the royal family.

“These accomplishments are another sign that Harry and Meghan have made the right decision to step back from royal roles,” the authors claim.