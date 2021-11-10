Prince Harry said Megxit is a "misogynistic" term that "began with a troll" and was "amplified by royal correspondents".

The term was frequently used in British newspapers in January 2020 after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intentions to step back as senior royals.

During Wired's RE:WIRED 2021 event, Prince Harry discussed online misinformation and how it affected his family.

He said: "The term 'Megxit' was or is a misogynistic term and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents and it grew and grew onto mainstream media.

"But it began with a troll."

