Prince Harry spoke of the gratitude he will always feel towards the people he served with at the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala in New York on the eve of Veterans Day in the US.

Harry presented five Intrepid Valor Awards to service members, veterans and military families at the event in which he spoke.

The duke was joined by his wife Meghan Markle on the red carpet and arrived at the gala in a hot dog-shaped car – which he joked meant he was “living the American dream.”