Prince Harry ‘cannot return to UK’ unless given ‘adequate’ police protection

Prince Harry is seeking a judicial review against the Home Office refusing to allow him to personally pay for police protection in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex - who lives in the US - says his private security team does not have adequate jurisdiction abroad and is worried about his family's safety after losing his taxpayer-funded police security in 2020.

A statement released by Prince Harry's spokesperson has claimed he and his family are "unable to return home" to the UK "in the absence of protection."

