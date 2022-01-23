Prince Harry could return to UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations after mending his rift with Prince Charles.

The 37-year-old prince is said to have healed his rift with his father via a series of “friendly chats and video calls” and he’s now likely to fly back to England to join his family to honour his grandmother’s 70 years on the throne.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “They are on much better terms and have been having friendly chats and video calls.”

