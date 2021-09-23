Prince Harry described the Queen and Prince Philip as the ‘most adorable couple’, as he paid tribute to his late grandfather in a new BBC One documentary.

The Duke of Sussex discussed his grandparent's 73-year marriage on the BBC documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which was originally conceived as part of the Duke’s 100th birthday celebrations but was altered after Philip’s death.

Harry said: "The two of them together were just the most adorable couple, you have two individuals who were very much in love and both who at a very young age, dedicated their life to service”.