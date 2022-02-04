Prince Harry opens up about experiencing burnout after ‘burning candle at both ends’

Prince Harry has admitted he has “experienced burnout” and felt he was “getting to the very end of everything that I had”.

The royal was speaking during a live stream alongside tennis star Serena Williams hosted by BetterUp, a platform that aims to help people improve their career prospects and mental health.

"I was burning the candle at both ends," Harry said of his experience.

He added that "looking inside of himself" helped him combat burnout when he felt like everything around him was working against him.

