Woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity responds to being featured in memoir

The woman who took the Duke of Sussex’s virginity has responded to being featured in his tell-all memoir.

In a preview clip released ahead of her interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV, Sasha Walpole says Prince Harry could have given her a “heads up”.

“He could have given me a heads up, like you know, ‘I’m going to put it in the book,’” she said.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry details losing his virginity as a “humiliating episode with an older woman” who “treated me like a young stallion.”

