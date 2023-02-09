Woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity reveals who made first move

Sasha Walpole, the woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity, has claimed he “made the first move”.

The encounter - which took place when the Duke of Sussex was 17 - has made news across the world after he shared the details in his memoir Spare.

“He made the move,” Ms Walpole told Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV.

“It was all happening. He just started kissing me and before you know it, it was all going on.”

Ms Walpole added the pair were “quite drunk” and “got lost in the moment.”

