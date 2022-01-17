Prince of Wales Bridge pokes through thick blanket of fog in stunning aerial footage

The Prince of Wales Bridge was blanketed in fog last week, creating a stunning spectacle from above.

Eye-catching aerial footage - taken from a police helicopter - shows only the top of the famous structure was visible, poking out from the fog.

"You’ve probably seen enough photos of fog for one day, but just in case you haven’t, here’s a short clip looking back across the Bristol Channel from the Welsh coast. The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge poking up out of the cloud," the National Police Air Service wrote, sharing the clip on Twitter.

