Prince William has discussed how his mental health was impacted when he worked in the air ambulance service.

The Duke of Cambridge shared his experience with two other frontline emergency service workers, who work as ambulance responders for the South Central NHS Trust.

"When I was in the air ambulance, any job I went to with children - that really affected me," William revealed.

"For me, it was the relation of my personal life, with the family or the incident I was at. I found that very difficult."

