The Duke of Cambridge has said his children are fascinated by computer games, particularly Prince George but he has been “monitoring screen time”.

William’s comment came during a visit to Bafta’s redeveloped headquarters in central London as a bursary scheme in his name was launched to help future stars from under-represented groups forge a career in the creative industries.

The duke is president of the arts charity Bafta and praised the organisation’s “commitment” to ensure those with potential have every opportunity to develop their skills.

